Oak Harvest Investment Services Purchases 1,562 Shares of Energy Transfer LP (NYSE:ET)

Oak Harvest Investment Services increased its position in shares of Energy Transfer LP (NYSE:ET) by 4.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 39,516 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,562 shares during the quarter. Oak Harvest Investment Services’ holdings in Energy Transfer were worth $420,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of ET. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its stake in Energy Transfer by 12.7% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 74,872,227 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $575,018,000 after purchasing an additional 8,437,563 shares in the last quarter. Tortoise Capital Advisors L.L.C. increased its stake in Energy Transfer by 1,291.5% during the 1st quarter. Tortoise Capital Advisors L.L.C. now owns 33,080,006 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $254,055,000 after purchasing an additional 30,702,751 shares in the last quarter. Zimmer Partners LP increased its stake in Energy Transfer by 5.0% during the 1st quarter. Zimmer Partners LP now owns 8,594,255 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $66,004,000 after purchasing an additional 410,309 shares in the last quarter. Cushing Asset Management LP increased its stake in Energy Transfer by 34.7% during the 1st quarter. Cushing Asset Management LP now owns 7,978,245 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $61,273,000 after purchasing an additional 2,053,900 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can increased its stake in Energy Transfer by 148.2% during the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 5,045,433 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $39,758,000 after purchasing an additional 3,012,609 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 31.96% of the company’s stock.

ET has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Mizuho started coverage on shares of Energy Transfer in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. They set a “buy” rating and a $12.00 price target on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of Energy Transfer from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $12.00 to $13.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 13th. Raymond James increased their price objective on shares of Energy Transfer from $12.00 to $13.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 21st. Wolfe Research upgraded shares of Energy Transfer from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $12.00 to $13.00 in a research note on Friday, July 16th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Energy Transfer from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Energy Transfer has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $12.40.

Shares of NYSE ET opened at $9.15 on Monday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $10.36. Energy Transfer LP has a 1 year low of $4.98 and a 1 year high of $11.55. The stock has a market capitalization of $24.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.08 and a beta of 2.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.39, a current ratio of 1.01 and a quick ratio of 0.77.

Energy Transfer (NYSE:ET) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The pipeline company reported $0.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.26 by ($0.06). Energy Transfer had a return on equity of 15.69% and a net margin of 6.99%. As a group, equities analysts predict that Energy Transfer LP will post 1.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 19th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 6th will be issued a dividend of $0.1525 per share. This represents a $0.61 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.67%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 5th. Energy Transfer’s payout ratio is -338.89%.

In related news, CFO Bradford D. Whitehurst acquired 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 19th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $10.14 per share, with a total value of $50,700.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Ray W. Washburne bought 200,000 shares of Energy Transfer stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 11th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $9.53 per share, with a total value of $1,906,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 123,930 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,181,052.90. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 3.28% of the company’s stock.

Energy Transfer LP provides energy-related services. The company owns and operates approximately 9,400 miles of natural gas transportation pipelines and three natural gas storage facilities in Texas; and 12,340 miles of interstate natural gas pipelines. It also sells natural gas to electric utilities, independent power plants, local distribution companies, industrial end-users, and other marketing companies.

