Oblong (NYSE:OBLG) Earns Buy Rating from Analysts at Dawson James

Dawson James began coverage on shares of Oblong (NYSE:OBLG) in a research report released on Thursday morning, The Fly reports. The brokerage issued a buy rating on the stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Oblong from a hold rating to a strong sell rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 30th.

Get Oblong alerts:

NYSE:OBLG opened at $2.59 on Thursday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $3.15. Oblong has a fifty-two week low of $1.78 and a fifty-two week high of $12.25. The stock has a market cap of $68.94 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.42 and a beta of 2.12.

Oblong (NYSE:OBLG) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 13th. The company reported ($0.23) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.14) by ($0.09). The business had revenue of $1.92 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.68 million. Oblong had a negative net margin of 70.39% and a negative return on equity of 48.13%. On average, equities analysts forecast that Oblong will post -0.58 EPS for the current year.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Oblong during the first quarter worth about $59,000. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in Oblong in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $76,000. HighTower Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Oblong in the first quarter valued at approximately $115,000. Vivaldi Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Oblong in the first quarter valued at approximately $90,000. Finally, Northern Trust Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Oblong in the first quarter worth approximately $134,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 28.23% of the company’s stock.

About Oblong

Oblong, Inc provides multi-stream collaboration technologies and managed services for video collaboration and network applications in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Oblong and Oblong Industries. Its flagship product is Mezzanine that enables visual collaboration across multi-users, multi-screens, multi-devices, and multi-locations for video telepresence, laptop and application sharing, and whiteboard sharing and slides applications.

See Also: Overbought

Receive News & Ratings for Oblong Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Oblong and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.