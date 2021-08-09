Oblong (OBLG) to Release Earnings on Wednesday

Oblong (NYSE:OBLG) is set to release its earnings data after the market closes on Wednesday, August 11th. Analysts expect Oblong to post earnings of ($0.11) per share for the quarter.

Oblong (NYSE:OBLG) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 13th. The company reported ($0.23) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.14) by ($0.09). The firm had revenue of $1.92 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.68 million. Oblong had a negative net margin of 70.39% and a negative return on equity of 48.13%. On average, analysts expect Oblong to post $-1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $0 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Oblong stock opened at $2.59 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $68.94 million, a P/E ratio of -2.42 and a beta of 2.12. Oblong has a 12 month low of $1.78 and a 12 month high of $12.25. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $3.15.

Several research firms have commented on OBLG. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Oblong from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 30th. Dawson James began coverage on Oblong in a research report on Thursday. They issued a “buy” rating for the company.

About Oblong

Oblong, Inc provides multi-stream collaboration technologies and managed services for video collaboration and network applications in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Oblong and Oblong Industries. Its flagship product is Mezzanine that enables visual collaboration across multi-users, multi-screens, multi-devices, and multi-locations for video telepresence, laptop and application sharing, and whiteboard sharing and slides applications.

