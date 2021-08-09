OKB 24-Hour Volume Tops $988.49 Million (OKB)

OKB (CURRENCY:OKB) traded down 5.6% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on August 8th. Over the last seven days, OKB has traded up 18% against the U.S. dollar. OKB has a total market capitalization of $1.33 billion and approximately $988.49 million worth of OKB was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One OKB coin can now be bought for approximately $22.20 or 0.00051156 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get OKB alerts:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002304 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 7.4% against the dollar and now trades at $22.57 or 0.00052025 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 7.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.07 or 0.00002458 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 8.6% against the dollar and now trades at $6.31 or 0.00014535 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002306 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $355.20 or 0.00818618 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $43.21 or 0.00099580 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 3.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $17.37 or 0.00040029 BTC.

OKB Coin Profile

OKB (OKB) is a coin. Its genesis date was January 30th, 2018. OKB’s total supply is 300,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 60,000,000 coins. OKB’s official Twitter account is @OKEx and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for OKB is /r/okex . The official website for OKB is www.okex.com

According to CryptoCompare, “Okex is a leading digital market exchange that has issued a token to celebrate the Chinese new year and to thank customers for their support. Through the issued token, Okex aims to develop a sharing community that allows all the participants to contribute to the improvement of the Okex platform. OKB token is an Ethereum-based utility token (ERC 20) used to settle trading fees, participate in token-listing polls, deposits of verified merchants and rewards. “

OKB Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as OKB directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire OKB should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase OKB using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for OKB Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for OKB and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.