Okta, Inc. (NASDAQ:OKTA) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $295.12 Million

Wall Street brokerages forecast that Okta, Inc. (NASDAQ:OKTA) will announce $295.12 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Nine analysts have issued estimates for Okta’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $297.00 million and the lowest is $286.20 million. Okta reported sales of $200.45 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 47.2%. The firm is scheduled to report its next earnings report after the market closes on Wednesday, September 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Okta will report full year sales of $1.21 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $1.08 billion to $1.23 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will report sales of $1.67 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.40 billion to $1.80 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Okta.

Okta (NASDAQ:OKTA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 25th. The company reported ($0.10) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.20) by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $251.01 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $238.56 million. Okta had a negative net margin of 35.18% and a negative return on equity of 30.90%.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on OKTA shares. Wolfe Research began coverage on shares of Okta in a research report on Friday. They set an “outperform” rating and a $295.00 price target on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on shares of Okta from $235.00 to $245.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 27th. Daiwa Capital Markets began coverage on shares of Okta in a research note on Thursday, June 24th. They set a “buy” rating and a $282.00 price objective on the stock. Mizuho lifted their price objective on shares of Okta from $255.00 to $275.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, July 12th. Finally, KeyCorp lifted their price objective on shares of Okta from $300.00 to $310.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Okta currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $275.91.

OKTA stock traded down $12.17 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $240.12. 1,920,764 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,746,677. The company has a market cap of $31.84 billion, a P/E ratio of -98.01 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.57, a current ratio of 3.76 and a quick ratio of 3.76. Okta has a fifty-two week low of $185.05 and a fifty-two week high of $294.00. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $238.25.

In related news, CAO Christopher K. Kramer sold 3,333 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $227.03, for a total value of $756,690.99. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 11,806 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,680,316.18. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Todd Mckinnon sold 13,818 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $246.30, for a total transaction of $3,403,373.40. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 16,382 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,034,886.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 140,400 shares of company stock valued at $34,074,440. 9.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. tru Independence LLC acquired a new stake in Okta during the 4th quarter worth about $25,427,000. JNBA Financial Advisors acquired a new position in shares of Okta in the 2nd quarter valued at about $26,000. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. increased its holdings in shares of Okta by 633.3% in the 1st quarter. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. now owns 132 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 114 shares during the period. San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA acquired a new position in shares of Okta in the 1st quarter valued at about $30,000. Finally, Bbva USA acquired a new position in shares of Okta in the 2nd quarter valued at about $38,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.76% of the company’s stock.

Okta, Inc provides identity management platform for enterprises, small and medium-sized businesses, universities, non-profits, and government agencies in the United States and internationally. The company offers Okta Identity Cloud, a platform that offers a suite of products to manage and secure identities, such as Universal Directory, a cloud-based system of record to store and secure user, application, and device profiles for an organization; and Single Sign-On that enables users to access their applications in the cloud or on-premise from various devices with a single entry of their user credentials.

