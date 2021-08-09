Ollie’s Bargain Outlet Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:OLLI) Shares Bought by New Mexico Educational Retirement Board

New Mexico Educational Retirement Board grew its stake in shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:OLLI) by 18.0% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 11,800 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,800 shares during the quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board’s holdings in Ollie’s Bargain Outlet were worth $993,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in OLLI. Holocene Advisors LP acquired a new position in shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet in the 1st quarter valued at about $7,153,000. Barclays PLC boosted its holdings in shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet by 1,922.6% in the 1st quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 87,338 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,598,000 after buying an additional 83,020 shares during the period. Aravt Global LLC acquired a new position in shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet in the 1st quarter valued at about $10,446,000. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its position in Ollie’s Bargain Outlet by 6.8% in the 4th quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 217,538 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,788,000 after purchasing an additional 13,777 shares during the last quarter. Finally, M&T Bank Corp lifted its position in Ollie’s Bargain Outlet by 7.0% in the 1st quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 62,233 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,414,000 after purchasing an additional 4,083 shares during the last quarter.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on OLLI. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet from $107.00 to $112.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, May 28th. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $80.00 to $85.00 in a research report on Monday, May 24th. KeyCorp cut their price objective on shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet from $120.00 to $105.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet from $109.00 to $95.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, May 17th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $92.08.

OLLI stock opened at $88.78 on Monday. Ollie’s Bargain Outlet Holdings, Inc. has a 52 week low of $75.75 and a 52 week high of $123.52. The company has a market cap of $5.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.18 and a beta of 1.24. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $88.24.

Ollie’s Bargain Outlet (NASDAQ:OLLI) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 26th. The company reported $0.80 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.63 by $0.17. Ollie’s Bargain Outlet had a net margin of 13.83% and a return on equity of 17.59%. The business had revenue of $452.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $422.13 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.49 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 29.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Ollie’s Bargain Outlet Holdings, Inc. will post 2.91 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO John W. Swygert sold 30,688 shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.49, for a total value of $2,838,333.12. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 31,156 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,881,618.44. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Kenneth Robert Bertram sold 5,574 shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.01, for a total transaction of $518,437.74. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 38,488 shares of company stock worth $3,562,756 over the last quarter. Insiders own 0.69% of the company’s stock.

Ollie’s Bargain Outlet Holdings, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the retail of closeouts, excess inventory, and salvage merchandise. It offers overstocks, package changes, manufacturer refurbished goods, and irregulars. The company’s products include housewares, food, books and stationery, bed and bath, floor coverings, electronics and toys.

