ON Semiconductor (NASDAQ:ON) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at Needham & Company LLC

Needham & Company LLC began coverage on shares of ON Semiconductor (NASDAQ:ON) in a report issued on Monday, TipRanks reports. The brokerage set a “buy” rating and a $60.00 price target on the semiconductor company’s stock. Needham & Company LLC’s target price suggests a potential upside of 33.60% from the company’s previous close.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Craig Hallum raised their price target on shares of ON Semiconductor from $45.00 to $52.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Susquehanna raised their price target on shares of ON Semiconductor from $57.00 to $63.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research report on Friday. Raymond James raised their price target on shares of ON Semiconductor from $50.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Robert W. Baird raised shares of ON Semiconductor from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price target for the company from $38.00 to $48.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. Finally, Cowen raised their price target on shares of ON Semiconductor from $44.00 to $58.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and twenty have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. ON Semiconductor has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $48.08.

Shares of ON Semiconductor stock traded down $0.37 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $44.91. The stock had a trading volume of 106,182 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,551,466. The company has a current ratio of 1.84, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77. The company has a market cap of $19.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.09, a P/E/G ratio of 0.50 and a beta of 1.86. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $38.24. ON Semiconductor has a 12-month low of $19.75 and a 12-month high of $46.29.

ON Semiconductor (NASDAQ:ON) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, August 1st. The semiconductor company reported $0.63 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.49 by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $1.67 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.62 billion. ON Semiconductor had a net margin of 8.85% and a return on equity of 19.32%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 37.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.12 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that ON Semiconductor will post 1.93 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, EVP George H. Cave sold 10,000 shares of ON Semiconductor stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.50, for a total value of $395,000.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 222,039 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,770,540.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Vince Craig Hopkin sold 1,300 shares of ON Semiconductor stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.11, for a total transaction of $49,543.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 131,114 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,996,754.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 18,773 shares of company stock worth $745,732. 1.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in ON Semiconductor during the fourth quarter worth about $85,185,000. Duquesne Family Office LLC purchased a new stake in ON Semiconductor during the first quarter worth about $76,614,000. Robeco Schweiz AG boosted its holdings in ON Semiconductor by 22.3% during the first quarter. Robeco Schweiz AG now owns 9,212,000 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $383,311,000 after buying an additional 1,681,290 shares in the last quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC purchased a new stake in ON Semiconductor during the first quarter worth about $68,358,000. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA purchased a new stake in ON Semiconductor during the first quarter worth about $57,370,000. 93.46% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ON Semiconductor Company Profile

ON Semiconductor Corp. engages in the design, manufacture, and marketing of portfolio of semiconductor components. It operates through the following segments: Power Solutions Group, Advanced Solutions Group, and Intelligent Sensing Group. The Power Solutions Group segment offers discrete, module, and semiconductor products that perform multiple application functions, including power switching, power conversion, signal conditioning, circuit protection, signal amplification, and voltage reference functions.

