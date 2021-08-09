OneConnect Financial Technology (NYSE:OCFT) Price Target Cut to $11.00

OneConnect Financial Technology (NYSE:OCFT) had its price target lowered by CLSA from $21.00 to $11.00 in a research report released on Thursday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the stock.

A number of other research firms also recently weighed in on OCFT. KeyCorp decreased their target price on shares of OneConnect Financial Technology from $28.00 to $24.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 13th. Morgan Stanley downgraded shares of OneConnect Financial Technology from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $19.00 to $7.50 in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of OneConnect Financial Technology from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Friday, May 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $19.07.

Get OneConnect Financial Technology alerts:

OneConnect Financial Technology stock opened at $5.26 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.05 billion, a P/E ratio of -75.14 and a beta of 0.40. OneConnect Financial Technology has a 1-year low of $5.14 and a 1-year high of $24.95. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $10.76.

OneConnect Financial Technology (NYSE:OCFT) last released its earnings results on Monday, May 10th. The company reported ($0.83) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.16) by ($0.67). The business had revenue of $126.43 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $146.81 million. OneConnect Financial Technology had a negative net margin of 7.59% and a negative return on equity of 5.32%. Equities research analysts predict that OneConnect Financial Technology will post -0.47 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. US Bancorp DE lifted its stake in shares of OneConnect Financial Technology by 56.2% during the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,231 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 803 shares during the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale acquired a new stake in OneConnect Financial Technology in the 4th quarter worth about $154,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its stake in OneConnect Financial Technology by 29.6% in the 1st quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 10,107 shares of the company’s stock worth $149,000 after purchasing an additional 2,311 shares in the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. raised its stake in OneConnect Financial Technology by 50.7% in the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 15,148 shares of the company’s stock worth $224,000 after purchasing an additional 5,098 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new stake in OneConnect Financial Technology in the 1st quarter worth about $271,000. Institutional investors own 16.15% of the company’s stock.

OneConnect Financial Technology Company Profile

OneConnect Financial Technology Co, Ltd. provides cloud-platform-based Fintech solutions, and online information and operating support services for financial institutions in the People's Republic of China. It offers digital retail banking, small and medium enterprises (SME) financing and services, retail and SME banking risk-management, auto insurance operations and services, asset management, asset-liability management, artificial intelligence customer service, core systems, and insurance sales management solutions.

Recommended Story: Do equity income investments outperform growth and income investments?

Receive News & Ratings for OneConnect Financial Technology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for OneConnect Financial Technology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.