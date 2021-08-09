Oportun Financial (NASDAQ:OPRT) Releases Q3 2021 Earnings Guidance

Oportun Financial (NASDAQ:OPRT) updated its third quarter 2021 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $0.400-$0.460 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $0.520. The company issued revenue guidance of $152 million-$152 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $155.41 million.Oportun Financial also updated its FY 2021 guidance to $1.830-$1.930 EPS.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on OPRT. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Oportun Financial from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $23.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 14th. BTIG Research reissued a buy rating and issued a $27.00 price objective on shares of Oportun Financial in a research note on Friday. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Oportun Financial from $24.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Friday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of Oportun Financial from $20.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Thursday, April 15th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, JMP Securities upped their target price on shares of Oportun Financial from $22.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock a market outperform rating in a research report on Friday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $24.60.

OPRT stock traded up $3.04 during trading on Friday, hitting $24.87. 203,394 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 76,910. Oportun Financial has a 52 week low of $10.94 and a 52 week high of $25.25. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $20.69. The firm has a market capitalization of $695.86 million, a PE ratio of -22.82 and a beta of 1.41.

Oportun Financial (NASDAQ:OPRT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $0.41 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.33. Oportun Financial had a negative net margin of 5.17% and a negative return on equity of 5.86%. The business had revenue of $135.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $146.13 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($0.04) earnings per share. Oportun Financial’s quarterly revenue was down 17.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Oportun Financial will post 1.28 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Oportun Financial news, insider Patrick Kirscht sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.00, for a total transaction of $110,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 11.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About Oportun Financial

Oportun Financial Corporation provides financial services in the United States. It offers personal loans, auto loans, and credit cards. The company serves customers online and over-the-phone, as well as through retail locations. Oportun Financial Corporation was founded in 2005 and is headquartered in San Carlos, California.

