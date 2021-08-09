Oppenheimer Raises ITT (NYSE:ITT) Price Target to $110.00

ITT (NYSE:ITT) had its price objective raised by stock analysts at Oppenheimer from $107.00 to $110.00 in a report issued on Monday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has an “outperform” rating on the conglomerate’s stock. Oppenheimer’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 12.53% from the stock’s current price.

ITT has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Gordon Haskett reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $101.00 target price on shares of ITT in a report on Wednesday, May 19th. KeyCorp increased their price target on shares of ITT from $105.00 to $113.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday. initiated coverage on shares of ITT in a research note on Tuesday, June 15th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $113.00 price objective for the company. Citigroup assumed coverage on shares of ITT in a research note on Tuesday, June 15th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, UBS Group increased their price target on shares of ITT from $92.00 to $107.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, May 17th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. ITT has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $100.78.

Shares of NYSE ITT opened at $97.75 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.42 billion, a PE ratio of 132.09, a P/E/G ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 1.58. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $93.86. ITT has a 1 year low of $57.13 and a 1 year high of $101.32.

ITT (NYSE:ITT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The conglomerate reported $0.94 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.90 by $0.04. ITT had a net margin of 2.41% and a return on equity of 15.86%. Equities research analysts predict that ITT will post 3.97 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in ITT. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its stake in ITT by 262.9% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 49,852 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $2,891,000 after buying an additional 36,114 shares during the period. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in ITT by 5.2% in the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 96,018 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $5,569,000 after acquiring an additional 4,720 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC lifted its stake in ITT by 8.2% in the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 7,302 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $562,000 after acquiring an additional 554 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. bought a new position in ITT in the fourth quarter worth about $213,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in ITT by 106.0% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 88,094 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $6,785,000 after purchasing an additional 45,328 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 81.87% of the company’s stock.

ITT Inc manufactures and sells engineered critical components and customized technology solutions for the energy, transportation, and industrial markets worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Motion Technologies, Industrial Process, and Connect & Control Technologies. The Motion Technologies segment manufactures brake pads, shims, shock absorbers, and energy absorption components; and sealing technologies primarily for the transportation industry, including passenger cars, light- and heavy-duty commercial and military vehicles, buses, and rail.

