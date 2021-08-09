Oppenheimer Weighs in on New Relic, Inc.’s Q2 2022 Earnings (NYSE:NEWR)

New Relic, Inc. (NYSE:NEWR) – Equities research analysts at Oppenheimer boosted their Q2 2022 earnings estimates for New Relic in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, August 4th. Oppenheimer analyst I. Kidron now expects that the software maker will post earnings of ($0.47) per share for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of ($0.51). Oppenheimer also issued estimates for New Relic’s Q3 2022 earnings at ($0.44) EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at ($0.39) EPS, FY2022 earnings at ($2.55) EPS, Q1 2023 earnings at ($0.39) EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at ($0.37) EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at ($0.37) EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at ($0.35) EPS and FY2023 earnings at ($1.45) EPS.

New Relic (NYSE:NEWR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 3rd. The software maker reported ($0.25) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.85) by $0.60. New Relic had a negative net margin of 28.85% and a negative return on equity of 39.09%.

NEWR has been the topic of several other reports. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of New Relic from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday. Needham & Company LLC boosted their price target on shares of New Relic from $78.00 to $84.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of New Relic from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on shares of New Relic from $58.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. Finally, Loop Capital boosted their price target on shares of New Relic from $55.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $74.43.

Shares of NYSE:NEWR opened at $80.89 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $5.25 billion, a P/E ratio of -25.68 and a beta of 0.83. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $68.26. New Relic has a fifty-two week low of $51.52 and a fifty-two week high of $82.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 2.27 and a current ratio of 2.27.

In other news, CFO Mark Sachleben sold 1,694 shares of New Relic stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.19, for a total value of $98,573.86. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 1,540 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $89,612.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Lewis Cirne sold 30,000 shares of New Relic stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.43, for a total transaction of $1,872,900.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 30,000 shares in the company, valued at $1,872,900. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 72,692 shares of company stock worth $4,864,701 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 22.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. HMI Capital Management L.P. grew its position in New Relic by 31.8% during the first quarter. HMI Capital Management L.P. now owns 5,259,021 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $323,325,000 after purchasing an additional 1,270,000 shares in the last quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC lifted its stake in New Relic by 14.6% in the first quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC now owns 4,765,510 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $292,984,000 after acquiring an additional 605,965 shares during the last quarter. BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. lifted its stake in New Relic by 9.2% in the second quarter. BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. now owns 1,327,823 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $88,924,000 after acquiring an additional 111,970 shares during the last quarter. Contour Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in New Relic by 27.5% in the first quarter. Contour Asset Management LLC now owns 1,184,740 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $72,838,000 after acquiring an additional 255,350 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Archon Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in New Relic by 13.5% in the first quarter. Archon Capital Management LLC now owns 842,736 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $51,811,000 after acquiring an additional 100,290 shares during the last quarter. 89.64% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

New Relic, Inc, a software-as-a-service company, provides platform for engineers to plan, build, deploy, and operate software worldwide. It offers a suite of products on its open and extensible cloud-based platform, New Relic One Platform, which enables users to collect, store, and analyze telemetry data flowing through and about their software.

