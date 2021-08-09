Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL) Position Lifted by Rothschild Investment Corp IL

Rothschild Investment Corp IL raised its stake in shares of Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL) by 4.1% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 93,368 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,696 shares during the quarter. Rothschild Investment Corp IL’s holdings in Oracle were worth $7,268,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Renasant Bank boosted its stake in Oracle by 33.9% during the 2nd quarter. Renasant Bank now owns 11,730 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $913,000 after acquiring an additional 2,970 shares during the last quarter. Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC boosted its stake in Oracle by 5.0% during the 2nd quarter. Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC now owns 3,372 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $262,000 after acquiring an additional 160 shares during the last quarter. Trust Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Oracle by 10.5% during the second quarter. Trust Asset Management LLC now owns 17,701 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $1,378,000 after purchasing an additional 1,675 shares during the period. IFP Advisors Inc raised its holdings in shares of Oracle by 13.8% during the second quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 18,665 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $1,456,000 after purchasing an additional 2,257 shares during the period. Finally, Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt raised its holdings in shares of Oracle by 6.4% during the second quarter. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt now owns 179,757 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $13,992,000 after purchasing an additional 10,800 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 46.87% of the company’s stock.

Get Oracle alerts:

A number of analysts have weighed in on the stock. Piper Sandler increased their target price on shares of Oracle from $57.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 16th. Citigroup increased their target price on shares of Oracle from $69.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 16th. KeyCorp increased their price objective on shares of Oracle from $90.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 22nd. Cowen increased their price objective on shares of Oracle from $77.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 22nd. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Oracle in a report on Wednesday, June 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eighteen have given a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $76.31.

In other Oracle news, Director Naomi O. Seligman sold 35,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $87.88, for a total transaction of $3,075,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 71,724 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,303,105.12. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, Chairman Lawrence Joseph Ellison sold 1,125,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.71, for a total value of $88,548,750.00. Following the transaction, the chairman now owns 1,139,857,353 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $89,718,172,254.63. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 2,910,000 shares of company stock valued at $227,041,800 over the last three months. Company insiders own 39.10% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Oracle stock traded up $0.19 during trading on Monday, reaching $89.71. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 154,605 shares, compared to its average volume of 12,324,615. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $83.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.77, a current ratio of 2.30 and a quick ratio of 2.30. Oracle Co. has a one year low of $53.66 and a one year high of $91.20. The firm has a market capitalization of $250.47 billion, a PE ratio of 19.60, a P/E/G ratio of 2.46 and a beta of 0.80.

Oracle (NYSE:ORCL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, June 14th. The enterprise software provider reported $1.54 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.31 by $0.23. The firm had revenue of $11.23 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.04 billion. Oracle had a return on equity of 146.83% and a net margin of 33.96%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 7.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.20 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Oracle Co. will post 4.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 29th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, July 15th were issued a dividend of $0.32 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, July 14th. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.43%. Oracle’s dividend payout ratio is currently 30.77%.

Oracle Profile

Oracle Corp. engages in the provision of products and services that address all aspects of corporate information technology environments. It operates through the following business segments: Cloud and License, Hardware, and Services. The Cloud and License segment markets, sells, and delivers applications, platform, and infrastructure technologies.

Further Reading: Analyst Ratings

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ORCL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL).

Receive News & Ratings for Oracle Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Oracle and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.