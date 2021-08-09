Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund Acquires 859 Shares of Kohl’s Co. (NYSE:KSS)

Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund boosted its holdings in shares of Kohl’s Co. (NYSE:KSS) by 1.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 53,239 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 859 shares during the quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund’s holdings in Kohl’s were worth $2,934,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in KSS. FMR LLC grew its position in Kohl’s by 15.3% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 85,463 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,877,000 after buying an additional 11,313 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley grew its position in Kohl’s by 115.1% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 784,567 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,924,000 after buying an additional 419,901 shares during the period. Truist Financial Corp grew its position in Kohl’s by 130.1% during the fourth quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 28,451 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,157,000 after buying an additional 16,088 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its position in Kohl’s by 9.8% during the fourth quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 447,443 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,206,000 after buying an additional 39,810 shares during the period. Finally, Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Kohl’s in the fourth quarter worth approximately $85,445,000. Institutional investors own 79.37% of the company’s stock.

KSS has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Kohl’s from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $62.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of Kohl’s from $57.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, April 19th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on shares of Kohl’s from $65.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 21st. Finally, OTR Global upgraded shares of Kohl’s from a “mixed” rating to a “positive” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $53.06.

Kohl’s stock opened at $52.97 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 2.14. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $52.84. The company has a current ratio of 1.77, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. Kohl’s Co. has a 52-week low of $18.28 and a 52-week high of $64.80.

Kohl’s (NYSE:KSS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 19th. The company reported $1.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.03) by $1.08. The company had revenue of $3.89 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.35 billion. Kohl’s had a net margin of 2.25% and a return on equity of 9.49%. Kohl’s’s revenue was up 60.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($3.20) earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Kohl’s Co. will post 4.21 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 23rd. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 9th were paid a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.89%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 8th. Kohl’s’s payout ratio is -82.64%.

Kohl's Corporation operates as a retail company in the United States. It offers branded apparel, footwear, accessories, beauty, and home products through its stores and website. The company provides its products primarily under the brand names of Apt. 9, Croft & Barrow, Jumping Beans, SO, and Sonoma Goods for Life, as well as Food Network, LC Lauren Conrad, and Simply Vera Vera Wang.

