Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund Boosts Position in J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:JBHT)

Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund lifted its stake in shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:JBHT) by 12.2% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 17,570 shares of the transportation company’s stock after buying an additional 1,904 shares during the quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund’s holdings in J.B. Hunt Transport Services were worth $2,863,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of JBHT. Janus Henderson Group PLC raised its holdings in shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services by 70.4% during the 1st quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 3,535,158 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $594,155,000 after acquiring an additional 1,460,352 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services during the 4th quarter worth $115,967,000. Rathbone Brothers plc purchased a new position in shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services during the 1st quarter worth $78,438,000. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services by 3.3% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,494,054 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,091,456,000 after acquiring an additional 206,246 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can raised its holdings in shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services by 28.1% during the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 701,907 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $117,647,000 after acquiring an additional 153,812 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.77% of the company’s stock.

Shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services stock opened at $167.05 on Monday. J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc. has a one year low of $119.22 and a one year high of $183.80. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.83, a PEG ratio of 1.67 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 1.80 and a current ratio of 1.80. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $165.06.

J.B. Hunt Transport Services (NASDAQ:JBHT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, July 18th. The transportation company reported $1.61 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.55 by $0.06. J.B. Hunt Transport Services had a return on equity of 22.56% and a net margin of 5.57%. The business had revenue of $2.91 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.73 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.14 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 35.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc. will post 6.66 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 20th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 6th will be given a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.72%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 5th. J.B. Hunt Transport Services’s dividend payout ratio is presently 25.32%.

In related news, SVP Jennifer Boattini sold 3,662 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $169.21, for a total value of $619,647.02. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 7,914 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,339,127.94. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Eric Mcgee sold 1,300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $165.53, for a total value of $215,189.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 4,972 shares of company stock valued at $836,485. Corporate insiders own 3.30% of the company’s stock.

JBHT has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Susquehanna Bancshares boosted their price objective on shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services from $150.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, April 12th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services from $150.00 to $153.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 8th. Raymond James reduced their price objective on shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services from $185.00 to $180.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 20th. Cowen boosted their price objective on shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services from $145.00 to $167.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, April 16th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services from $157.00 to $154.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 21st. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. J.B. Hunt Transport Services presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $171.68.

J.B. Hunt Transport Services Company Profile

J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc provides surface transportation and delivery services in North America. It operates through five segments: Intermodal (JBI), Dedicated Contract Services (DCS), Integrated Capacity Solutions (ICS), Final Mile Services (FMS), and Truckload (JBT). The JBI segment offers intermodal freight solutions.

