Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund Has $3.06 Million Stock Position in Sunrun Inc. (NASDAQ:RUN)

Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund lowered its stake in Sunrun Inc. (NASDAQ:RUN) by 36.0% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 54,919 shares of the energy company’s stock after selling 30,859 shares during the quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund’s holdings in Sunrun were worth $3,063,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Hexavest Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Sunrun in the 1st quarter valued at $27,000. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Sunrun in the 1st quarter valued at $32,000. Concord Wealth Partners lifted its stake in shares of Sunrun by 1,354.8% in the 1st quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 611 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 569 shares during the period. AdvisorNet Financial Inc acquired a new position in shares of Sunrun in the 1st quarter valued at $42,000. Finally, Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Sunrun in the 1st quarter valued at $48,000. 92.01% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Sunrun alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ RUN opened at $48.37 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $9.86 billion, a PE ratio of -58.28 and a beta of 2.11. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $50.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 1.59 and a quick ratio of 1.23. Sunrun Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $37.42 and a fifty-two week high of $100.93.

Sunrun (NASDAQ:RUN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The energy company reported ($0.20) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.02) by ($0.18). Sunrun had a negative net margin of 16.17% and a negative return on equity of 0.21%. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Sunrun Inc. will post -0.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Truist cut their price target on Sunrun from $95.00 to $81.00 in a research note on Friday, May 7th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on Sunrun from $81.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Truist Securities dropped their price objective on Sunrun from $95.00 to $81.00 in a research note on Friday, May 7th. Barclays dropped their price objective on Sunrun from $108.00 to $90.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 22nd. Finally, Piper Sandler raised Sunrun from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $77.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and twenty have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $79.78.

In related news, General Counsel Jeanna Steele sold 738 shares of Sunrun stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.60, for a total transaction of $38,080.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the general counsel now owns 112,847 shares in the company, valued at $5,822,905.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CAO Michelle Philpot sold 906 shares of Sunrun stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.66, for a total value of $39,555.96. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 34,925 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,524,825.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 192,650 shares of company stock valued at $9,098,231 in the last 90 days. 4.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Sunrun Profile

Sunrun Inc engages in the design, development, installation, sale, ownership, and maintenance of residential solar energy systems in the United States. It also sells solar energy systems and products, such as panels and racking; and solar leads generated to customers. In addition, the company offers battery storage along with solar energy systems.

Read More: What is the 52-week high/low?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RUN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Sunrun Inc. (NASDAQ:RUN).

Receive News & Ratings for Sunrun Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sunrun and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.