Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund Raises Stock Holdings in Amedisys, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMED)

Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund raised its position in Amedisys, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMED) by 1.6% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 11,210 shares of the health services provider’s stock after buying an additional 180 shares during the quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund’s holdings in Amedisys were worth $2,746,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of AMED. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans lifted its stake in Amedisys by 4,126.1% in the first quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 363,021 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $96,125,000 after buying an additional 354,431 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Amedisys during the fourth quarter worth approximately $80,218,000. Ameriprise Financial Inc. raised its stake in shares of Amedisys by 49.2% during the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 798,307 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $211,397,000 after purchasing an additional 263,329 shares during the last quarter. Riverbridge Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of Amedisys by 24.2% during the first quarter. Riverbridge Partners LLC now owns 917,898 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $243,050,000 after purchasing an additional 178,664 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Amedisys by 3.0% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,101,173 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $1,085,950,000 after purchasing an additional 120,989 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 78.15% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CFO Scott G. Ginn sold 975 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $261.60, for a total transaction of $255,060.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, COO Christopher Gerard sold 1,250 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $261.24, for a total value of $326,550.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 39,006 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,189,927.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 3,475 shares of company stock worth $906,098 in the last three months. 2.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Bank of America cut Amedisys from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $220.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research cut Amedisys from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $273.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, June 15th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on Amedisys from $335.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, April 30th. Oppenheimer cut their price objective on Amedisys from $325.00 to $265.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday. Finally, Stephens cut their price objective on Amedisys from $310.00 to $237.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Amedisys presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $289.36.

Amedisys stock opened at $191.34 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 0.87 and a quick ratio of 0.87. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.65 and a beta of 0.57. Amedisys, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $190.33 and a fifty-two week high of $325.12. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $253.56.

Amedisys (NASDAQ:AMED) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The health services provider reported $1.69 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.67 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $564.17 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $565.48 million. Amedisys had a return on equity of 28.55% and a net margin of 11.25%. Amedisys’s revenue was up 16.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.34 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Amedisys, Inc. will post 6.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Amedisys declared that its board has authorized a stock buyback program on Wednesday, August 4th that allows the company to buyback $100.00 million in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the health services provider to purchase up to 1.2% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are usually a sign that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

Amedisys Company Profile

Amedisys, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides healthcare services in the United States. It operates through three segments: Home Health, Hospice, and Personal Care. The Home Health segment offers a range of services in the homes of individuals for the recovery of patients from surgery, chronic disability, or terminal illness, as well as prevents avoidable hospital readmissions through its skilled nurses; rehabilitation therapists specialized in physical, speech, and occupational therapy; and social workers and aides for assisting its patients.

