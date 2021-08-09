Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund Trims Stock Position in AECOM (NYSE:ACM)

Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund cut its holdings in shares of AECOM (NYSE:ACM) by 0.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 49,934 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 171 shares during the quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund’s holdings in AECOM were worth $3,162,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in ACM. Owl Creek Asset Management L.P. purchased a new position in AECOM during the first quarter worth about $55,891,000. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its position in AECOM by 299.8% during the fourth quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 1,010,456 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $50,300,000 after buying an additional 757,719 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in AECOM by 203.1% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 516,545 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $33,116,000 after buying an additional 346,152 shares during the period. Amundi Asset Management US Inc. purchased a new position in AECOM during the first quarter worth about $22,156,000. Finally, Norges Bank purchased a new position in AECOM during the fourth quarter worth about $12,362,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.83% of the company’s stock.

AECOM stock opened at $62.65 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70. AECOM has a 12 month low of $37.15 and a 12 month high of $70.04. The stock has a market cap of $9.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.93 and a beta of 1.59. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $62.73.

AECOM (NYSE:ACM) last posted its earnings results on Sunday, May 9th. The construction company reported $0.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.64 by $0.03. AECOM had a positive return on equity of 11.49% and a negative net margin of 0.57%. The business had revenue of $3.27 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.21 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.55 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up .6% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that AECOM will post 2.78 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms recently weighed in on ACM. increased their target price on AECOM from $69.00 to $80.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on AECOM from $59.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. KeyCorp raised their price objective on AECOM from $60.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, April 19th. Finally, Citigroup raised their price objective on AECOM from $69.00 to $80.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $71.71.

AECOM, together with its subsidiaries, delivers professional services to program and construction management in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It operates through three segments: Americas, International, and AECOM Capital. The company engages in planning, consulting, architectural, engineering, and construction management services for commercials and governments clients.

