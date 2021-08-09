Organogenesis Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:ORGO) Receives $17.50 Average PT from Analysts

Shares of Organogenesis Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:ORGO) have earned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the six ratings firms that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $17.50.

Several analysts have weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research cut Organogenesis from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 14th. SVB Leerink decreased their target price on Organogenesis from $27.00 to $26.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th. Finally, TheStreet lowered Organogenesis from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Monday, May 10th.

In other Organogenesis news, CEO Gary S. Gillheeney sold 139,763 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.74, for a total value of $2,060,106.62. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 156,230 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,302,830.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Albert Erani sold 60,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.22, for a total value of $973,200.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 4,501,218 shares of company stock valued at $73,031,108 over the last quarter. 57.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in ORGO. Deerfield Management Company L.P. Series C bought a new stake in shares of Organogenesis during the 1st quarter worth approximately $54,581,000. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Organogenesis by 81.2% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,290,580 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,735,000 after purchasing an additional 1,026,183 shares in the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. bought a new stake in shares of Organogenesis during the 1st quarter worth approximately $16,447,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Organogenesis by 1,078.9% in the 1st quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 966,215 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,605,000 after acquiring an additional 884,258 shares during the period. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. raised its stake in Organogenesis by 5,605.8% in the 1st quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 593,750 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,818,000 after acquiring an additional 583,344 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 19.38% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:ORGO traded up $0.10 on Monday, hitting $14.82. 477,456 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,058,383. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.90 billion, a PE ratio of 41.17 and a beta of 1.85. Organogenesis has a 52 week low of $3.36 and a 52 week high of $24.34. The company has a quick ratio of 2.10, a current ratio of 2.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The business has a 50-day moving average of $15.94.

Organogenesis (NASDAQ:ORGO) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 10th. The company reported $0.07 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.04) by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $102.55 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $86.30 million. Organogenesis had a return on equity of 43.70% and a net margin of 11.66%. Sell-side analysts predict that Organogenesis will post 0.33 EPS for the current year.

Organogenesis Company Profile

Organogenesis Holdings, Inc is a regenerative medical company. It focuses on the development, manufacture and commercialization of product solutions for the advanced wound care, surgical and sports medicine markets. The company was founded in 1985 and is headquartered in Canton, MA.

