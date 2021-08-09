OriginTrail Tops One Day Trading Volume of $2.39 Million (TRAC)

OriginTrail (CURRENCY:TRAC) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 11:00 AM ET on August 9th. Over the last seven days, OriginTrail has traded 36% higher against the dollar. OriginTrail has a total market capitalization of $135.96 million and $2.39 million worth of OriginTrail was traded on exchanges in the last day. One OriginTrail coin can currently be bought for $0.38 or 0.00000827 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get OriginTrail alerts:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002178 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $24.50 or 0.00053381 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.15 or 0.00002498 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.88 or 0.00014990 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002182 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $381.24 or 0.00830575 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 11% against the dollar and now trades at $49.12 or 0.00107017 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 4.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $18.39 or 0.00040060 BTC.

OriginTrail Profile

OriginTrail (TRAC) is a coin. It launched on January 24th, 2018. OriginTrail’s total supply is 500,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 358,050,691 coins. The Reddit community for OriginTrail is /r/origintrail and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official message board for OriginTrail is medium.com/origintrail . The official website for OriginTrail is origintrail.io . OriginTrail’s official Twitter account is @origin_trail and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “OriginTrail is the first purpose-built protocol or supply chains based on the blockchain. It is a scalable solution for data management across complex supply chains through purpose-built decentralized graph database. The OriginTrail Decentralized Network (ODN) will enable sharing data along any supply chain as a simple plug-and-play solution. OriginTrail is blockchain agnostic and can be used with any blockchain. Pilot projects and existing use cases are being implemented on the Ethereum public blockchain. “

OriginTrail Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as OriginTrail directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade OriginTrail should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase OriginTrail using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for OriginTrail Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for OriginTrail and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.