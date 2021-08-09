Orla Mining (CVE:OLA) Price Target Cut to C$7.50

Orla Mining (CVE:OLA) had its price objective lowered by investment analysts at TD Securities from C$8.00 to C$7.50 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, BayStreet.CA reports. TD Securities’ price target indicates a potential upside of 435.71% from the company’s current price.

Separately, CIBC decreased their price target on Orla Mining from C$7.50 to C$7.00 in a report on Friday, July 2nd.

Shares of CVE OLA traded up C$1.40 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting C$1.40. 61,016 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 113,555. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 13.00 and a current ratio of 13.32. The business’s 50 day moving average is C$1.40. Orla Mining has a 1-year low of C$1.08 and a 1-year high of C$1.85. The company has a market capitalization of C$250.90 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -22.95.

In other Orla Mining news, Director Richard James Hall sold 32,700 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$5.45, for a total value of C$178,146.33. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 2,333,900 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$12,714,853.81.

About Orla Mining

Orla Mining Ltd. operates as a mineral exploration company. The company explores for gold, silver, and copper deposits. It holds 100% interests in the Cerro Quema project with three concessions that cover an area of 14,833 hectares located on the Azuero Peninsula. The company was formerly known as Red Mile Minerals Corp.

