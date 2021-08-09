Ortho Clinical Diagnostics (NASDAQ:OCDX) Trading Down 4.4%

Ortho Clinical Diagnostics Holdings plc (NASDAQ:OCDX)’s stock price dropped 4.4% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $19.48 and last traded at $19.69. Approximately 2,460 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 100% from the average daily volume of 1,132,520 shares. The stock had previously closed at $20.60.

OCDX has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Barclays upped their price target on Ortho Clinical Diagnostics from $24.00 to $27.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 13th. Credit Suisse Group began coverage on Ortho Clinical Diagnostics in a research report on Thursday. They set an “outperform” rating and a $23.00 price objective for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on Ortho Clinical Diagnostics from $25.00 to $28.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday. HC Wainwright upped their price target on Ortho Clinical Diagnostics from $27.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Ortho Clinical Diagnostics from $24.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $25.36.

The firm has a market capitalization of $4.54 billion and a PE ratio of 71.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.95, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a current ratio of 1.63. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $21.32.

Ortho Clinical Diagnostics (NASDAQ:OCDX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The company reported $0.16 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.14 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $492.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $473.39 million. Ortho Clinical Diagnostics’s revenue was up 26.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that Ortho Clinical Diagnostics Holdings plc will post 0.59 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Robert Clifton Yates sold 25,551 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.06, for a total value of $563,655.06. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 346,942 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,653,540.52. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Christopher M. Smith sold 103,213 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.10, for a total value of $2,281,007.30. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 534,147 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,804,648.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 330,606 shares of company stock valued at $7,242,800.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Carlyle Group Inc. purchased a new position in Ortho Clinical Diagnostics during the 1st quarter worth $2,767,019,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD purchased a new position in Ortho Clinical Diagnostics during the 1st quarter worth $306,242,000. Janus Henderson Group PLC purchased a new position in Ortho Clinical Diagnostics during the 1st quarter worth $136,726,000. BlackRock Inc. purchased a new position in Ortho Clinical Diagnostics during the 1st quarter worth $126,784,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. purchased a new position in Ortho Clinical Diagnostics during the 1st quarter worth $101,705,000.

Ortho Clinical Diagnostics Holdings plc engages in the vitro diagnostics business worldwide. The company offers automated instruments; and assays, reagents, and other consumables that are used by these instruments to generate test results. Its solutions include clinical chemistry and immunoassay instruments and tests to detect and monitor disease progression across a spectrum of therapeutic areas, including COVID-19 antibody and antigen tests; and immunohematology instruments and tests for blood typing to ensure patient-donor compatibility in blood transfusions, as well as donor screening instruments and tests for blood and plasma screening for infectious diseases.

