OSB Group (LON:OSB) Reaches New 52-Week High at $500.50

OSB Group Plc (LON:OSB)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high during trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as GBX 500.50 ($6.54) and last traded at GBX 498.40 ($6.51), with a volume of 436274 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 489.80 ($6.40).

OSB has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Shore Capital reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of OSB Group in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Liberum Capital reiterated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 535 ($6.99) price objective on shares of OSB Group in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of OSB Group from GBX 540 ($7.06) to GBX 560 ($7.32) and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, July 19th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and issued a GBX 600 ($7.84) price target on shares of OSB Group in a research report on Wednesday, June 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of GBX 540.75 ($7.06).

The company has a market capitalization of £2.24 billion and a P/E ratio of 11.55. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 470.06.

In other news, insider April Talintyre sold 35,754 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 420 ($5.49), for a total transaction of £150,166.80 ($196,193.89).

OSB Group Plc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a specialist lending and retail savings company in the United Kingdom and the Channel Islands. It provides private rented sector related buy-to-let, commercial and semi-commercial mortgage, residential development finance, residential lending, secured funding, and asset finance services.

