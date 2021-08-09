Otonomy, Inc. (NASDAQ:OTIC) to Post Q3 2021 Earnings of ($0.15) Per Share, Oppenheimer Forecasts

Otonomy, Inc. (NASDAQ:OTIC) – Investment analysts at Oppenheimer boosted their Q3 2021 earnings per share estimates for shares of Otonomy in a research note issued on Thursday, August 5th. Oppenheimer analyst F. Brisebois now expects that the biopharmaceutical company will post earnings of ($0.15) per share for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of ($0.16). Oppenheimer also issued estimates for Otonomy’s Q1 2022 earnings at ($0.18) EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at ($0.18) EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at ($0.15) EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at ($0.16) EPS and FY2022 earnings at ($0.66) EPS.

Several other brokerages have also recently commented on OTIC. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on shares of Otonomy from $5.00 to $6.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and issued a $5.50 target price on shares of Otonomy in a report on Wednesday, May 12th.

Shares of OTIC stock opened at $1.62 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $91.82 million, a PE ratio of -1.59 and a beta of 2.00. Otonomy has a 52 week low of $1.57 and a 52 week high of $6.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a quick ratio of 7.19 and a current ratio of 7.19. The business has a fifty day moving average of $2.08.

Otonomy (NASDAQ:OTIC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 4th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.19) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.17) by ($0.02). Otonomy had a negative net margin of 22,255.17% and a negative return on equity of 83.02%. The business had revenue of $0.04 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.07 million.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of OTIC. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its holdings in shares of Otonomy by 45.2% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 49,856 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $322,000 after buying an additional 15,526 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD bought a new stake in shares of Otonomy in the 4th quarter worth about $140,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in shares of Otonomy by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,174,026 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $7,596,000 after buying an additional 5,483 shares during the last quarter. Quantitative Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new stake in shares of Otonomy in the 1st quarter worth about $43,000. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in Otonomy by 6.8% during the 1st quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 88,370 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $225,000 after purchasing an additional 5,650 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 56.79% of the company’s stock.

Otonomy Company Profile

Otonomy, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops therapeutics for neurotology in the United States. The company offers OTIPRIO, a ciprofloxacin otic suspension for use during tympanostomy tube placement surgery in pediatric patients. It also develops OTIVIDEX, a sustained-exposure formulation of the steroid dexamethasone that has completed Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of MÃ©niÃ¨re's disease; OTO-313, a sustained-exposure formulation of N-methyl-D-aspartate receptor antagonist gacyclidine, which has completed Phase I/II clinical trial to treat tinnitus; and OTO-413, a sustained-exposure formulation of brain-derived neurotrophic factor that is in Phase I/II clinical trial for the repair of cochlear synaptopathy and the treatment of speech-in-noise hearing difficulties.

