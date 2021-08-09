Otter Tail (NASDAQ:OTTR) Releases FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

Otter Tail (NASDAQ:OTTR) issued an update on its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Monday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $3.500-$3.650 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $2.600. The company issued revenue guidance of -.

Shares of Otter Tail stock traded down $0.17 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $53.31. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 121 shares, compared to its average volume of 113,688. Otter Tail has a one year low of $35.36 and a one year high of $54.52. The stock has a market cap of $2.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.36, a P/E/G ratio of 4.28 and a beta of 0.39. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $49.47. The company has a quick ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 0.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70.

Otter Tail (NASDAQ:OTTR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, August 1st. The utilities provider reported $1.01 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.54 by $0.47. Otter Tail had a net margin of 12.57% and a return on equity of 14.59%. The company had revenue of $285.61 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $224.13 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.42 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 48.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Otter Tail will post 2.55 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 10th. Investors of record on Friday, August 13th will be given a dividend of $0.39 per share. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.93%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 12th. Otter Tail’s payout ratio is currently 66.67%.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Otter Tail from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $55.00 price objective for the company in a report on Friday, July 23rd. Maxim Group raised their price objective on shares of Otter Tail from $58.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. Finally, Williams Capital restated a buy rating on shares of Otter Tail in a report on Friday, April 23rd.

About Otter Tail

Otter Tail Corp. is a holding company, which engages in the energy, infrastructure, and production businesses. It operates through the following segments: Electric, Manufacturing and Plastics. The Electric segment generates, transmits, and distributes power and electric energy. The Manufacturing segment offers contract machining, metal parts stamping, fabrication, handling trays, and horticultural containers.

