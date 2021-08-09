Outokumpu Oyj (OTCMKTS:OUTKY) Given “Overweight” Rating at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated their overweight rating on shares of Outokumpu Oyj (OTCMKTS:OUTKY) in a research report released on Friday, The Fly reports.

Several other equities research analysts have also issued reports on OUTKY. Zacks Investment Research lowered Outokumpu Oyj from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 14th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a hold rating on shares of Outokumpu Oyj in a research note on Wednesday, July 7th. Exane BNP Paribas raised Outokumpu Oyj from a neutral rating to an outperform rating in a research note on Monday, April 19th. Oddo Bhf raised Outokumpu Oyj from a neutral rating to an outperform rating in a research note on Monday, July 12th. Finally, BNP Paribas raised Outokumpu Oyj from a neutral rating to an outperform rating in a research note on Monday, April 19th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $3.50.

OTCMKTS:OUTKY opened at $3.42 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $3.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -42.74 and a beta of 0.97. Outokumpu Oyj has a 52-week low of $1.17 and a 52-week high of $3.45. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $3.12. The company has a quick ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47.

Outokumpu Oyj engages in the manufacture of stainless steel. It operates through the following segments: Europe, Americas, Long Products, and Other Operations. The Europe segment consists of coil and plate business as well as ferrochrome production. The America segment involves in producing of standard austenitic and ferritic grades as well as tailored products.

