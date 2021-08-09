PAC Global (PAC) Price Tops $0.0130 on Exchanges

PAC Global (CURRENCY:PAC) traded up 0.5% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 10:00 AM ET on August 9th. PAC Global has a market capitalization of $172.59 million and $359,131.00 worth of PAC Global was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One PAC Global coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0130 or 0.00000022 BTC on major exchanges. During the last seven days, PAC Global has traded down 14.4% against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get PAC Global alerts:

The Sandbox (SAND) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.63 or 0.00001358 BTC.

Crust (CRU) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $42.40 or 0.00117874 BTC.

Davinci Coin (DAC) traded 9.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0029 or 0.00000006 BTC.

Venus LTC (vLTC) traded 4.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.23 or 0.00007010 BTC.

BinaryX (BNX) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $5.84 or 0.00012680 BTC.

Cyclone Protocol (CYC) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $522.90 or 0.01136045 BTC.

Pizza (PIZZA) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0501 or 0.00000109 BTC.

Polis (POLIS) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00000227 BTC.

Krios (GIG) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0019 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Startcoin (START) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0106 or 0.00000023 BTC.

PAC Global Coin Profile

PAC Global (CRYPTO:PAC) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. PAC Global’s total supply is 13,291,001,628 coins. PAC Global’s official website is paccoin.net . PAC Global’s official Twitter account is @PACcoinOfficial and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for PAC Global is /r/PACcoinOfficial and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “PAC Global (formerly PACcoin) describes itself as a digital payment network that aims to connect merchants and consumers with a fast, secure, and cost-effective way to send money globally. PAC's coin design allows up to 5% of all mined coins to be allocated to the community voted charitable causes via a diplomatic governance model to support humanitarian causes around the world. PAC aims to become the most user-friendly digital currency available today. “

Buying and Selling PAC Global

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as PAC Global directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire PAC Global should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase PAC Global using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for PAC Global Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for PAC Global and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.