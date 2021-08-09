Packaging Co. of America (NYSE:PKG) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $1.95 Billion

Wall Street analysts expect Packaging Co. of America (NYSE:PKG) to post $1.95 billion in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have issued estimates for Packaging Co. of America’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $2.01 billion and the lowest is $1.91 billion. Packaging Co. of America reported sales of $1.69 billion during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 15.4%. The company is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 25th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Packaging Co. of America will report full year sales of $7.57 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $7.52 billion to $7.67 billion. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post sales of $7.83 billion, with estimates ranging from $7.55 billion to $8.04 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Packaging Co. of America.

Packaging Co. of America (NYSE:PKG) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, July 25th. The industrial products company reported $2.17 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.78 by $0.39. Packaging Co. of America had a return on equity of 19.97% and a net margin of 8.97%. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.38 earnings per share.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on PKG. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on Packaging Co. of America from $128.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, April 19th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Packaging Co. of America from $131.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on Packaging Co. of America from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on Packaging Co. of America from $145.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, June 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. Packaging Co. of America currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $138.20.

In other Packaging Co. of America news, SVP Charles J. Carter sold 9,161 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $154.57, for a total transaction of $1,416,015.77. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 39,572 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,116,644.04. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 1.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Whittier Trust Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Packaging Co. of America by 48.7% in the 1st quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 223 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 73 shares during the last quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. raised its position in Packaging Co. of America by 1.5% in the 2nd quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 5,631 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $763,000 after purchasing an additional 82 shares during the period. Brown Advisory Inc. raised its position in Packaging Co. of America by 5.4% in the 1st quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 1,653 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $223,000 after purchasing an additional 85 shares during the period. Raymond James Trust N.A. raised its position in Packaging Co. of America by 5.1% in the 2nd quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 1,809 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $245,000 after purchasing an additional 87 shares during the period. Finally, Park Avenue Securities LLC raised its position in Packaging Co. of America by 6.2% in the 1st quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 1,586 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $213,000 after purchasing an additional 93 shares during the period. 88.44% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

PKG stock traded up $2.02 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $142.59. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 16,110 shares, compared to its average volume of 606,417. Packaging Co. of America has a 1 year low of $92.01 and a 1 year high of $156.54. The company has a quick ratio of 2.55, a current ratio of 3.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75. The firm has a market cap of $13.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.04, a P/E/G ratio of 3.34 and a beta of 0.87. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $138.33.

Packaging Co. of America Company Profile

Packaging Corp. of America engages in the production of container products. It operates through the following segments: Packaging, Paper, and Corporate and Other. The Packaging segment offers a variety of corrugated packaging products, such as conventional shipping containers. The Paper segment manufactures and sells a range of papers, including communication-based papers, and pressure sensitive papers.

