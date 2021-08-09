Paloma Partners Management Co Acquires 7,688 Shares of Alpha Pro Tech, Ltd. (NYSEAMERICAN:APT)

Paloma Partners Management Co boosted its holdings in Alpha Pro Tech, Ltd. (NYSEAMERICAN:APT) by 59.5% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 20,599 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 7,688 shares during the quarter. Paloma Partners Management Co owned approximately 0.15% of Alpha Pro Tech worth $201,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Great Lakes Advisors LLC bought a new position in Alpha Pro Tech during the 1st quarter worth approximately $5,815,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in Alpha Pro Tech by 571.5% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 195,958 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,185,000 after purchasing an additional 166,774 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Alpha Pro Tech by 22.6% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 204,229 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,993,000 after purchasing an additional 37,683 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in Alpha Pro Tech by 124.8% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 62,239 shares of the company’s stock worth $607,000 after purchasing an additional 34,549 shares during the last quarter. Finally, QS Investors LLC bought a new position in Alpha Pro Tech during the 1st quarter worth approximately $263,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 38.24% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Alpha Pro Tech from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 18th. TheStreet downgraded shares of Alpha Pro Tech from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Monday, June 21st.

In related news, Director David R. Garcia sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.22, for a total transaction of $41,100.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 5,000 shares in the company, valued at $41,100. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, Director Donna Millar sold 16,800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.02, for a total value of $134,736.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 1,285,353 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,308,531.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 12.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

NYSEAMERICAN APT opened at $8.80 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $117.32 million, a PE ratio of 5.87 and a beta of -1.62. Alpha Pro Tech, Ltd. has a one year low of $6.97 and a one year high of $20.54. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $12.18.

Alpha Pro Tech (NYSEAMERICAN:APT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 4th. The company reported $0.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.31 by ($0.19). Alpha Pro Tech had a net margin of 20.91% and a return on equity of 35.03%.

Alpha Pro Tech Profile

Alpha Pro Tech, Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and markets a range of disposable protective apparel, infection control, and building supply products in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Disposable Protective Apparel and Building Supply.

