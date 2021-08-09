Paloma Partners Management Co Invests $160,000 in DHC Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:DHCAU)

Paloma Partners Management Co purchased a new position in shares of DHC Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:DHCAU) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 16,017 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $160,000.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Condor Capital Management acquired a new stake in DHC Acquisition in the first quarter worth $27,000. Exos Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in DHC Acquisition during the 1st quarter valued at about $30,000. Panagora Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in DHC Acquisition during the 1st quarter valued at about $106,000. Wolverine Asset Management LLC bought a new position in DHC Acquisition in the 1st quarter worth about $199,000. Finally, Appian Way Asset Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of DHC Acquisition in the first quarter valued at approximately $200,000.

Shares of DHCAU stock opened at $10.00 on Monday. DHC Acquisition Corp. has a 12-month low of $9.76 and a 12-month high of $10.36. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $10.05.

DHC Acquisition Corp. focuses on effecting a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities. It intends to focus on industries, including technology, digitalization, and disruption. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in Southlake, Texas.

