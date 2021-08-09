Paloma Partners Management Co Invests $180,000 in Sports Entertainment Acquisition Corp. (NYSE:SEAH)

Paloma Partners Management Co acquired a new position in shares of Sports Entertainment Acquisition Corp. (NYSE:SEAH) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 18,387 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $180,000.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Sports Entertainment Acquisition during the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,732,000. Greenlight Capital Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Sports Entertainment Acquisition during the 1st quarter worth approximately $547,000. Morgan Stanley grew its position in Sports Entertainment Acquisition by 5,068.4% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 111,999 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,095,000 after purchasing an additional 109,832 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its position in Sports Entertainment Acquisition by 54.3% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 617,069 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,029,000 after purchasing an additional 217,069 shares during the period. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership acquired a new stake in Sports Entertainment Acquisition in the 1st quarter valued at $1,672,000. 58.91% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NYSE SEAH opened at $9.89 on Monday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $10.03. Sports Entertainment Acquisition Corp. has a 12-month low of $9.59 and a 12-month high of $10.85.

Sports Entertainment Acquisition Corp. focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. It intends to focus its search on the sports and entertainment sectors. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in North Palm Beach, Florida.

