Paloma Partners Management Co Invests $188,000 in CoreCivic, Inc. (NYSE:CXW)

Paloma Partners Management Co bought a new position in CoreCivic, Inc. (NYSE:CXW) during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 20,791 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $188,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CXW. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of CoreCivic by 50.0% in the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 558,824 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $10,868,000 after acquiring an additional 186,221 shares during the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its stake in shares of CoreCivic by 4.9% in the fourth quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 71,454 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $468,000 after acquiring an additional 3,344 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of CoreCivic by 2.4% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,544,842 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $10,119,000 after acquiring an additional 36,234 shares during the last quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of CoreCivic by 18.1% in the fourth quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 60,980 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $399,000 after acquiring an additional 9,357 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of CoreCivic by 108.9% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 815,437 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $5,340,000 after acquiring an additional 425,100 shares during the last quarter. 71.15% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

CoreCivic stock opened at $10.51 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.33, a current ratio of 1.95 and a quick ratio of 1.95. CoreCivic, Inc. has a one year low of $5.76 and a one year high of $12.35. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.26 billion, a PE ratio of 4.89 and a beta of 1.32. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $10.35.

Several research firms recently commented on CXW. TheStreet raised CoreCivic from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Friday, June 18th. Wedbush began coverage on CoreCivic in a research report on Friday, June 18th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $10.85 price objective on the stock.

CoreCivic, Inc owns and operates partnership correctional, detention, and residential reentry facilities in the United States. It operates through three segments: CoreCivic Safety, CoreCivic Community, and CoreCivic Properties. The company provides a range of solutions to government partners that serve the public good through corrections and detention management, a network of residential reentry centers to help address America's recidivism crisis, and government real estate solutions.

