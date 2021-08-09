Paloma Partners Management Co Makes New $167,000 Investment in Aequi Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:ARBG)

Paloma Partners Management Co bought a new stake in shares of Aequi Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:ARBG) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 17,279 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $167,000.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in ARBG. Guggenheim Capital LLC acquired a new position in Aequi Acquisition during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $28,757,000. Millennium Management LLC bought a new stake in Aequi Acquisition in the first quarter valued at $10,340,000. HBK Investments L P acquired a new position in shares of Aequi Acquisition during the first quarter valued at $7,238,000. Basso Capital Management L.P. bought a new position in shares of Aequi Acquisition during the first quarter worth about $6,643,000. Finally, Senator Investment Group LP acquired a new stake in shares of Aequi Acquisition in the 1st quarter worth about $6,433,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 51.60% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ ARBG opened at $9.74 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $9.73. Aequi Acquisition Corp. has a 52 week low of $9.43 and a 52 week high of $10.75.

Aequi Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in Greenwich, Connecticut.

