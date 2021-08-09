Paloma Partners Management Co Makes New Investment in Sunstone Hotel Investors, Inc. (NYSE:SHO)

Paloma Partners Management Co acquired a new position in Sunstone Hotel Investors, Inc. (NYSE:SHO) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 13,841 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $172,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of SHO. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Sunstone Hotel Investors by 29.5% in the first quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. now owns 6,953 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $87,000 after acquiring an additional 1,582 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Sunstone Hotel Investors in the first quarter worth $118,000. Rafferty Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Sunstone Hotel Investors in the first quarter worth $141,000. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Sunstone Hotel Investors in the first quarter worth $152,000. Finally, Tudor Investment Corp Et Al purchased a new stake in shares of Sunstone Hotel Investors during the first quarter valued at $153,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.59% of the company’s stock.

SHO stock opened at $11.29 on Monday. Sunstone Hotel Investors, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $7.12 and a fifty-two week high of $13.74. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $12.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 4.63 and a current ratio of 4.63. The company has a market capitalization of $2.47 billion, a P/E ratio of -7.90 and a beta of 1.37.

Sunstone Hotel Investors (NYSE:SHO) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.16) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.05) by ($0.11). Sunstone Hotel Investors had a negative net margin of 233.85% and a negative return on equity of 15.36%. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Sunstone Hotel Investors, Inc. will post -0.06 EPS for the current year.

In other news, General Counsel David M. Klein sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.29, for a total value of $332,250.00. Following the transaction, the general counsel now owns 128,115 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,702,648.35. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 1.49% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Sunstone Hotel Investors from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $13.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 27th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Sunstone Hotel Investors from $11.00 to $12.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $11.38.

Sunstone Hotel Investors, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which engages in the acquisition, ownership, asset management, and renovation of hotels and resorts. It operates under the following brands: Marriott, Hilton, and Hyatt. The company was founded by Robert A. Alter in 1995 and is headquartered in Irvine, CA.

