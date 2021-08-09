Pan American Silver (PAAS) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Tuesday

Pan American Silver (NASDAQ:PAAS) (TSE:PAAS) will announce its earnings results after the market closes on Tuesday, August 10th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.32 per share for the quarter. Investors that are interested in participating in the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Pan American Silver (NASDAQ:PAAS) (TSE:PAAS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 11th. The basic materials company reported $0.18 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.43 by ($0.25). Pan American Silver had a net margin of 18.24% and a return on equity of 11.50%. The business had revenue of $368.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $459.85 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($0.04) EPS. Pan American Silver’s revenue was up 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect Pan American Silver to post $1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $2 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of NASDAQ PAAS opened at $26.74 on Monday. Pan American Silver has a fifty-two week low of $25.86 and a fifty-two week high of $39.62. The company has a market cap of $5.62 billion, a PE ratio of 22.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 10.67 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a current ratio of 2.58. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $28.97.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 7th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 25th were given a $0.07 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, May 24th. This represents a $0.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.05%. Pan American Silver’s payout ratio is 10.34%.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. TheStreet downgraded Pan American Silver from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 3rd. National Bank Financial reduced their price objective on Pan American Silver from C$55.00 to C$53.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 16th. National Bank of Canada upgraded Pan American Silver from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $50.00 to $48.00 in a research note on Monday, May 17th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Pan American Silver from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 30th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Pan American Silver presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $41.50.

Pan American Silver Corp., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration, development, extraction, processing, refining, and reclamation of silver, gold, zinc, lead, and copper mines in Canada, Mexico, Peru, Argentina, and Bolivia. It holds interests in the La Colorada, Dolores, Huaron, Morococha, Shahuindo, La Arena, Timmins West, Bell Creek, Manantial Espejo, San Vicente, Pas Corp, and Navidad mines.

