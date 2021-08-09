Paramount Resources Ltd. (OTCMKTS:PRMRF) Receives $15.04 Consensus Target Price from Brokerages

Paramount Resources Ltd. (OTCMKTS:PRMRF) has been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the eight analysts that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and two have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year target price among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $15.66.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the company. Raymond James raised their target price on Paramount Resources from $10.50 to $12.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on Paramount Resources from C$19.00 to C$20.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on Paramount Resources from $16.00 to $17.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Scotiabank raised their price target on Paramount Resources from C$15.00 to C$19.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 15th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on Paramount Resources from $13.00 to $15.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 6th.

Get Paramount Resources alerts:

Paramount Resources stock traded down $0.39 during trading on Monday, reaching $11.40. The company had a trading volume of 9,854 shares, compared to its average volume of 12,164. Paramount Resources has a 52 week low of $1.48 and a 52 week high of $14.73. The business’s 50-day moving average is $12.63. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.31 and a beta of 3.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 0.46 and a quick ratio of 0.46.

Paramount Resources Ltd. explores and develops both conventional and unconventional petroleum and natural gas resources. It operates through the following regions: Grande Prairie Region, Kaybob Region and Central Alberta and Other Region. The company was founded by Clayton H. Riddell on February 14, 1978 and is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.

Further Reading: Leveraged Buyout (LBO) Explained

Receive News & Ratings for Paramount Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Paramount Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.