Paramount Resources (TSE:POU) Given Outperform Rating at Raymond James

Raymond James reaffirmed their outperform rating on shares of Paramount Resources (TSE:POU) in a research note published on Thursday morning, PriceTargets.com reports. Raymond James currently has a C$20.00 price target on the stock.

Several other analysts also recently commented on the stock. ATB Capital raised their price objective on shares of Paramount Resources from C$16.00 to C$16.50 and gave the stock a sector perform rating in a research report on Friday, June 18th. Scotiabank lifted their price target on shares of Paramount Resources from C$15.00 to C$19.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 15th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on shares of Paramount Resources from C$19.00 to C$20.00 and gave the company a na rating in a research report on Monday, July 19th. National Bankshares lifted their price target on shares of Paramount Resources from C$14.00 to C$18.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 17th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of Paramount Resources to C$16.00 and gave the company a sector perform rating in a research report on Friday, June 18th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of C$17.28.

Shares of POU stock opened at C$14.85 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of C$1.98 billion and a P/E ratio of 15.05. Paramount Resources has a 52 week low of C$1.96 and a 52 week high of C$17.50. The company has a current ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 0.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 29.61. The stock’s 50 day moving average is C$15.63.

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 30th were paid a dividend of $0.02 per share. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.62%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, July 14th.

In other news, Senior Officer Michael S. Han sold 6,166 shares of Paramount Resources stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$14.00, for a total transaction of C$86,324.00. Also, Senior Officer Joerg Wittenberg sold 4,000 shares of Paramount Resources stock in a transaction on Monday, June 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$16.88, for a total value of C$67,520.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 13,681 shares in the company, valued at C$230,935.28.

Paramount Resources Company Profile

Paramount Resources Ltd., an independent energy company, explores for, develops, produces, and markets natural gas, crude oil, and natural gas liquids in Canada. The company's principal properties are the Montney and Duvernay developments located in Alberta and British Columbia. It also invests in public and private corporations.

