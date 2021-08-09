Parex Resources Inc. (OTCMKTS:PARXF) Given Consensus Rating of “Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of Parex Resources Inc. (OTCMKTS:PARXF) have received an average recommendation of “Buy” from the six research firms that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and five have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $31.90.

Several research firms recently weighed in on PARXF. National Bank Financial dropped their price objective on shares of Parex Resources from C$36.00 to C$34.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. Scotiabank upped their target price on shares of Parex Resources from C$32.00 to C$34.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 15th. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their target price on shares of Parex Resources from C$35.00 to C$34.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. Royal Bank of Canada cut shares of Parex Resources from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets dropped their target price on shares of Parex Resources from C$32.00 to C$30.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 18th.

PARXF traded down $0.07 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $14.80. 31,591 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 9,178. Parex Resources has a one year low of $9.25 and a one year high of $20.25. The company’s 50-day moving average is $17.07.

Parex Resources Inc engages in the exploration, development, production, and marketing of oil and natural gas in Colombia. The company holds interests in onshore exploration and production blocks totaling approximately 2,323,941 gross acres. As of December 31, 2020, it had proved plus probable reserves of 194,491 million barrels of oil equivalent.

