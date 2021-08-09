Parex Resources (OTCMKTS:PARXF) PT Lowered to C$34.00 at Stifel Nicolaus

Parex Resources (OTCMKTS:PARXF) had its price objective lowered by Stifel Nicolaus from C$35.00 to C$34.00 in a research report released on Thursday morning, The Fly reports. Stifel Nicolaus currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Several other equities analysts also recently issued reports on PARXF. Royal Bank of Canada downgraded shares of Parex Resources from an outperform rating to a sector perform rating in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. National Bank Financial decreased their price objective on shares of Parex Resources from C$36.00 to C$34.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. Scotiabank increased their price objective on shares of Parex Resources from C$32.00 to C$34.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Thursday, July 15th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets decreased their price objective on shares of Parex Resources from C$32.00 to C$30.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $30.58.

PARXF opened at $14.87 on Thursday. Parex Resources has a 52-week low of $9.25 and a 52-week high of $20.25. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $17.07.

Parex Resources Inc engages in the exploration, development, production, and marketing of oil and natural gas in Colombia. The company holds interests in onshore exploration and production blocks totaling approximately 2,323,941 gross acres. As of December 31, 2020, it had proved plus probable reserves of 194,491 million barrels of oil equivalent.

