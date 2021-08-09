Paris Saint-Germain Fan Token (PSG) Price Hits $52.48

Paris Saint-Germain Fan Token (CURRENCY:PSG) traded up 25.6% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on August 9th. Paris Saint-Germain Fan Token has a total market cap of $67.61 million and $724.11 million worth of Paris Saint-Germain Fan Token was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Paris Saint-Germain Fan Token has traded 124.5% higher against the dollar. One Paris Saint-Germain Fan Token coin can currently be bought for approximately $52.48 or 0.00114585 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Paris Saint-Germain Fan Token Profile

Paris Saint-Germain Fan Token’s total supply is 20,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 1,288,396 coins. The official message board for Paris Saint-Germain Fan Token is medium.com/socios . Paris Saint-Germain Fan Token’s official Twitter account is @PSG_inside and its Facebook page is accessible here . Paris Saint-Germain Fan Token’s official website is www.socios.com/paris-saint-germain

According to CryptoCompare, “Socios.com is a mobile app for football fans, it's designed to get the users closer to the team they love by allowing them – the superfans – to vote on club-specific decisions. As well as the right to vote, users get access to unique rewards – once-in-a-lifetime experiences, exclusive merchandise, prediction games, match-day challenges, and more. “

