Paris Saint-Germain Fan Token (PSG) Price Hits $52.48

Paris Saint-Germain Fan Token (CURRENCY:PSG) traded up 25.6% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on August 9th. Paris Saint-Germain Fan Token has a total market cap of $67.61 million and $724.11 million worth of Paris Saint-Germain Fan Token was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Paris Saint-Germain Fan Token has traded 124.5% higher against the dollar. One Paris Saint-Germain Fan Token coin can currently be bought for approximately $52.48 or 0.00114585 BTC on major exchanges.
Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:
- Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002184 BTC.
- XRP (XRP) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.82 or 0.00001785 BTC.
- Polkadot (DOT) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $20.58 or 0.00044928 BTC.
- Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 12.7% against the dollar and now trades at $65.94 or 0.00143990 BTC.
- Filecoin (FIL) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $67.40 or 0.00147173 BTC.
- Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $45,741.28 or 0.99875542 BTC.
- SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- Klaytn (KLAY) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.22 or 0.00002666 BTC.
- Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $356.11 or 0.00777557 BTC.
- KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.
Paris Saint-Germain Fan Token Profile
According to CryptoCompare, “Socios.com is a mobile app for football fans, it's designed to get the users closer to the team they love by allowing them – the superfans – to vote on club-specific decisions. As well as the right to vote, users get access to unique rewards – once-in-a-lifetime experiences, exclusive merchandise, prediction games, match-day challenges, and more. “
Paris Saint-Germain Fan Token Coin Trading
It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Paris Saint-Germain Fan Token directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Paris Saint-Germain Fan Token should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Paris Saint-Germain Fan Token using one of the aforementioned exchanges.
Receive News & Updates for Paris Saint-Germain Fan Token Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Paris Saint-Germain Fan Token and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.