Parker-Hannifin (NYSE:PH) Updates FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Parker-Hannifin (NYSE:PH) issued an update on its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $16.200-$17.000 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $17.080. The company issued revenue guidance of -.Parker-Hannifin also updated its FY22 guidance to $16.20-17.00 EPS.

Parker-Hannifin stock traded down $1.70 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $298.53. The company had a trading volume of 1,413,426 shares, compared to its average volume of 890,449. The company has a market cap of $38.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.43, a P/E/G ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 1.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 1.66. Parker-Hannifin has a 1 year low of $192.25 and a 1 year high of $324.68. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $303.47.

Parker-Hannifin (NYSE:PH) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The industrial products company reported $4.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.32 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $3.96 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.93 billion. Parker-Hannifin had a net margin of 11.34% and a return on equity of 25.33%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 25.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $2.55 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Parker-Hannifin will post 14.94 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on PH shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of Parker-Hannifin from $283.00 to $288.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 14th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut shares of Parker-Hannifin from a buy rating to a hold rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $366.00 to $327.00 in a research report on Friday. Stifel Nicolaus reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a $364.00 price target on shares of Parker-Hannifin in a research report on Friday, July 2nd. Argus upped their price target on shares of Parker-Hannifin from $310.00 to $345.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Parker-Hannifin from $350.00 to $355.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Monday, April 12th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Parker-Hannifin currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $334.64.

About Parker-Hannifin

Parker-Hannifin Corporation manufactures and sells motion and control technologies and systems for various mobile, industrial, and aerospace markets worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Diversified Industrial and Aerospace Systems. The Diversified Industrial segment offers sealing, shielding, thermal products and systems, adhesives, coatings, and noise vibration and harshness solutions; filters, systems, and diagnostics solutions to monitor and remove contaminants from fuel, air, oil, water, and other liquids and gases; connectors, which control, transmit, and contain fluid; control solutions for extreme corrosion resistance, temperatures, pressures, and precise flow; and hydraulic, pneumatic, and electromechanical components and systems for builders and users of mobile and industrial machinery and equipment.

