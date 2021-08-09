Parkland (TSE:PKI) PT Raised to C$49.00

Parkland (TSE:PKI) had its price target hoisted by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada to C$49.00 in a report issued on Monday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The brokerage currently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada’s price target points to a potential upside of 25.77% from the company’s previous close.

Several other brokerages also recently issued reports on PKI. TD Securities increased their price objective on shares of Parkland from C$50.00 to C$51.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. National Bank Financial raised their price target on shares of Parkland to C$45.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. CIBC reissued an “outperform” rating and set a C$49.00 price target on shares of Parkland in a research report on Friday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on shares of Parkland from C$52.00 to C$51.00 and set a “na” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, July 19th. Finally, Raymond James reissued a “strong-buy” rating and set a C$52.00 price target on shares of Parkland in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Parkland presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of C$48.80.

TSE:PKI traded down C$0.55 during trading hours on Monday, hitting C$38.96. The stock had a trading volume of 111,189 shares, compared to its average volume of 388,760. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 200.58, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a current ratio of 1.11. Parkland has a 1-year low of C$32.18 and a 1-year high of C$45.10. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of C$39.72. The company has a market capitalization of C$5.86 billion and a P/E ratio of 31.10.

Parkland Corporation operates as a marketer, distributor, and refiner of fuel and petroleum products in Canada, the United States, and internationally. The company operates through Canada, International, USA, Supply, and Corporate segments. The Canada segment supplies and supports a coast-to-coast network of 1,860 retail gas stations under the Ultramar, Esso, Fas Gas Plus, Chevron, Pioneer, and Race Trac as well as operates convenience stores under the On the Run/MarchÃ© Express brand.

