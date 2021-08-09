Parkland (TSE:PKI) PT Raised to C$50.00 at CIBC

Parkland (TSE:PKI) had its price target raised by equities researchers at CIBC from C$49.00 to C$50.00 in a report issued on Monday, BayStreet.CA reports. CIBC’s target price suggests a potential upside of 28.53% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on Parkland from C$48.00 to C$49.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday. National Bank Financial boosted their price objective on Parkland to C$45.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Raymond James reiterated a “strong-buy” rating and set a C$52.00 target price on shares of Parkland in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on shares of Parkland from C$52.00 to C$51.00 and set a “na” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, July 19th. Finally, TD Securities boosted their target price on shares of Parkland from C$50.00 to C$51.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of C$49.20.

PKI stock traded down C$0.61 during midday trading on Monday, hitting C$38.90. 356,105 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 390,462. Parkland has a 1-year low of C$32.18 and a 1-year high of C$45.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 200.58, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a current ratio of 1.11. The company’s fifty day moving average is C$39.72. The firm has a market capitalization of C$5.85 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.01.

Parkland Corporation operates as a marketer, distributor, and refiner of fuel and petroleum products in Canada, the United States, and internationally. The company operates through Canada, International, USA, Supply, and Corporate segments. The Canada segment supplies and supports a coast-to-coast network of 1,860 retail gas stations under the Ultramar, Esso, Fas Gas Plus, Chevron, Pioneer, and Race Trac as well as operates convenience stores under the On the Run/MarchÃ© Express brand.

