Paylocity (NASDAQ:PCTY) Earns “Buy” Rating from William Blair

William Blair reissued their buy rating on shares of Paylocity (NASDAQ:PCTY) in a research note released on Friday morning, PriceTargets.com reports.

A number of other equities analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. Citigroup restated a neutral rating and set a $203.71 target price (up from $194.00) on shares of Paylocity in a report on Monday, July 26th. JMP Securities upped their price objective on shares of Paylocity from $220.00 to $272.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Friday. Raymond James decreased their price objective on shares of Paylocity from $240.00 to $205.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 7th. Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on shares of Paylocity from $205.00 to $184.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 7th. Finally, KeyCorp decreased their price objective on shares of Paylocity from $230.00 to $220.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a report on Monday, May 10th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $211.86.

Shares of PCTY stock opened at $241.80 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $190.81. The company has a market capitalization of $13.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 213.98 and a beta of 1.28. Paylocity has a 12 month low of $124.75 and a 12 month high of $245.90.

Paylocity (NASDAQ:PCTY) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The software maker reported $0.46 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.07 by $0.39. Paylocity had a net margin of 10.67% and a return on equity of 15.28%. As a group, analysts forecast that Paylocity will post 0.91 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of PCTY. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Paylocity by 140.3% during the first quarter. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC now owns 611,465 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $109,960,000 after purchasing an additional 356,975 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its holdings in shares of Paylocity by 4.7% in the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 7,519,696 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,352,267,000 after acquiring an additional 339,043 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Paylocity in the fourth quarter worth about $65,724,000. GW&K Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Paylocity by 74.7% in the first quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC now owns 533,173 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $95,881,000 after acquiring an additional 227,931 shares during the last quarter. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Paylocity by 215.3% in the second quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 227,735 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $43,452,000 after acquiring an additional 155,510 shares during the last quarter. 68.48% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Paylocity Company Profile

Paylocity Holding Corporation provides cloud-based payroll and human capital management software solutions for medium-sized organizations in the United States. The company offers Payroll module that enables clients to automate key payroll processes and manage compliance; Core HR module, which provides a set of HR capabilities enabling clients to manage HR data; and Talent module that enable clients to manage their talent throughout employees' tenures, starting at recruiting and carrying through onboarding, learning, and performance management.

