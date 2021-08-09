Paylocity (NASDAQ:PCTY) Given New $230.00 Price Target at Piper Sandler

Paylocity (NASDAQ:PCTY) had its target price increased by Piper Sandler from $184.00 to $230.00 in a research note released on Friday, Stock Target Advisor reports. Piper Sandler currently has a neutral rating on the software maker’s stock.

PCTY has been the subject of a number of other reports. KeyCorp decreased their target price on Paylocity from $230.00 to $220.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research report on Monday, May 10th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Citigroup reiterated a neutral rating and issued a $203.71 price target (up from $194.00) on shares of Paylocity in a report on Monday, July 26th. JMP Securities lifted their price target on Paylocity from $220.00 to $272.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Friday. William Blair restated a buy rating on shares of Paylocity in a research note on Friday. Finally, Raymond James boosted their target price on Paylocity from $205.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Friday. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Paylocity has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $211.86.

Shares of PCTY stock opened at $241.80 on Friday. Paylocity has a 52-week low of $124.75 and a 52-week high of $245.90. The company has a market cap of $13.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 213.98 and a beta of 1.28. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $190.81.

Paylocity (NASDAQ:PCTY) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The software maker reported $0.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.07 by $0.39. Paylocity had a return on equity of 15.28% and a net margin of 10.67%. Research analysts anticipate that Paylocity will post 0.91 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of PCTY. Comerica Bank lifted its holdings in shares of Paylocity by 2.6% in the 1st quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 72,133 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $14,094,000 after buying an additional 1,832 shares during the period. Gradient Investments LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Paylocity by 190.8% in the 1st quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 21,136 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $3,801,000 after buying an additional 13,869 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Paylocity by 18.3% in the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 49,188 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $8,845,000 after buying an additional 7,598 shares during the period. Paradiem LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Paylocity by 24.1% in the 1st quarter. Paradiem LLC now owns 15,054 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $2,668,000 after buying an additional 2,924 shares during the period. Finally, British Airways Pensions Investment Management Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of Paylocity by 14.5% in the 1st quarter. British Airways Pensions Investment Management Ltd now owns 45,122 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $8,114,000 after buying an additional 5,724 shares during the period. 68.48% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Paylocity

Paylocity Holding Corporation provides cloud-based payroll and human capital management software solutions for medium-sized organizations in the United States. The company offers Payroll module that enables clients to automate key payroll processes and manage compliance; Core HR module, which provides a set of HR capabilities enabling clients to manage HR data; and Talent module that enable clients to manage their talent throughout employees' tenures, starting at recruiting and carrying through onboarding, learning, and performance management.

