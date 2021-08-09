PBMares Wealth Management LLC Acquires 200 Shares of Invesco S&P 500 Pure Value ETF (NYSEARCA:RPV)

PBMares Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Pure Value ETF (NYSEARCA:RPV) by 4.8% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 4,350 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. PBMares Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Pure Value ETF were worth $336,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. FMR LLC raised its holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Pure Value ETF by 13,279.4% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 27,294 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,721,000 after purchasing an additional 27,090 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new position in Invesco S&P 500 Pure Value ETF in the fourth quarter worth $301,000. Cetera Investment Advisers bought a new position in Invesco S&P 500 Pure Value ETF in the fourth quarter worth $313,000. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Invesco S&P 500 Pure Value ETF in the fourth quarter worth $463,000. Finally, Astor Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Invesco S&P 500 Pure Value ETF in the first quarter worth $834,000.

RPV opened at $76.58 on Monday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $77.19. Invesco S&P 500 Pure Value ETF has a 12-month low of $46.68 and a 12-month high of $82.27.

