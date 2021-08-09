PBMares Wealth Management LLC Cuts Stock Holdings in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VV)

PBMares Wealth Management LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VV) by 58.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,022 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,188 shares during the quarter. PBMares Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF were worth $607,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Private Advisor Group LLC boosted its stake in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF by 34.5% in the first quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 1,061,875 shares of the company’s stock worth $196,766,000 after buying an additional 272,651 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its stake in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF by 6.4% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 901,995 shares of the company’s stock worth $167,140,000 after buying an additional 53,956 shares in the last quarter. Johnson Financial Group LLC boosted its stake in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF by 14.8% in the first quarter. Johnson Financial Group LLC now owns 780,278 shares of the company’s stock worth $144,586,000 after buying an additional 100,699 shares in the last quarter. Wealthquest Corp boosted its stake in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF by 2.6% in the first quarter. Wealthquest Corp now owns 679,095 shares of the company’s stock worth $125,836,000 after buying an additional 17,433 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wealthfront Advisers LLC boosted its stake in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF by 2.1% in the first quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC now owns 610,881 shares of the company’s stock worth $113,196,000 after buying an additional 12,777 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of VV stock opened at $207.35 on Monday. Vanguard Large-Cap ETF has a fifty-two week low of $149.63 and a fifty-two week high of $207.55. The company has a 50 day moving average of $201.38.

Vanguard Large-Cap Index Fund (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a benchmark index that measures the investment return of large-capitalization stocks. The Fund employs a passive management investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market 750 Index, a diversified index predominantly made up of stocks of large United States companies.

