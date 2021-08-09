PBMares Wealth Management LLC Grows Stock Position in Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:BND)

PBMares Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:BND) by 8.8% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 29,703 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,409 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares makes up about 1.4% of PBMares Wealth Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 14th largest position. PBMares Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares were worth $2,551,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BND. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares by 97.0% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 10,223,616 shares of the company’s stock worth $866,144,000 after buying an additional 5,034,490 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares by 15.4% in the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 18,460,750 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,563,995,000 after purchasing an additional 2,469,324 shares in the last quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp grew its position in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares by 6.8% in the first quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 38,767,362 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,286,686,000 after purchasing an additional 2,454,288 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp grew its position in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares by 7,470.2% in the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,739,020 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,473,000 after purchasing an additional 1,716,048 shares in the last quarter. Finally, GenTrust LLC grew its position in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares by 236.6% in the first quarter. GenTrust LLC now owns 784,276 shares of the company’s stock valued at $66,656,000 after purchasing an additional 1,358,231 shares in the last quarter.

Get Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ BND opened at $86.24 on Monday. Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares has a fifty-two week low of $84.22 and a fifty-two week high of $89.59. The company has a fifty day moving average of $86.04.

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 5th. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 3rd were paid a dividend of $0.136 per share. This is a positive change from Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares’s previous monthly dividend of $0.13. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 2nd. This represents a $1.63 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.89%.

Read More: How is Preferred Stock Different from Common Stock?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BND? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:BND).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.