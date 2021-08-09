PBMares Wealth Management LLC Lowers Stock Position in Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC)

PBMares Wealth Management LLC lessened its holdings in Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC) by 5.3% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 26,855 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 1,500 shares during the quarter. PBMares Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Bank of America were worth $1,107,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Cerity Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of Bank of America by 33.9% during the 1st quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 346,170 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $13,393,000 after acquiring an additional 87,569 shares in the last quarter. Royal Fund Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Bank of America by 276.6% during the 1st quarter. Royal Fund Management LLC now owns 26,136 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,011,000 after acquiring an additional 19,196 shares in the last quarter. Mark Stevens boosted its stake in shares of Bank of America by 9.6% during the 1st quarter. Mark Stevens now owns 26,255 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,016,000 after acquiring an additional 2,306 shares in the last quarter. Quilter Plc boosted its stake in shares of Bank of America by 3.7% during the 1st quarter. Quilter Plc now owns 761,045 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $29,445,000 after acquiring an additional 27,473 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Peoples Bank OH boosted its stake in shares of Bank of America by 20.7% during the 1st quarter. Peoples Bank OH now owns 29,671 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,148,000 after acquiring an additional 5,081 shares in the last quarter. 66.19% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of BAC opened at $40.06 on Monday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $40.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 0.74 and a quick ratio of 0.74. The firm has a market cap of $337.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.43, a PEG ratio of 1.74 and a beta of 1.53. Bank of America Co. has a fifty-two week low of $22.95 and a fifty-two week high of $43.49.

Bank of America (NYSE:BAC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 14th. The financial services provider reported $1.03 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.77 by $0.26. The company had revenue of $21.50 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $21.77 billion. Bank of America had a return on equity of 11.08% and a net margin of 30.82%. Bank of America’s revenue was down 3.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.37 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Bank of America Co. will post 3.3 earnings per share for the current year.

Bank of America announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a share repurchase program on Thursday, April 15th that allows the company to buyback $25.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization allows the financial services provider to repurchase up to 7.6% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are often an indication that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 24th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 3rd will be issued a dividend of $0.21 per share. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.10%. This is an increase from Bank of America’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.18. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 2nd. Bank of America’s dividend payout ratio is presently 38.50%.

In other news, Vice Chairman Thong M. Nguyen sold 80,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.98, for a total transaction of $3,198,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 337,006 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,473,499.88. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 0.22% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on BAC shares. Odeon Capital Group lowered Bank of America from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, July 19th. Truist Securities assumed coverage on Bank of America in a research report on Wednesday, June 2nd. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Truist assumed coverage on Bank of America in a research report on Wednesday, June 2nd. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Bank of America from $38.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada set a $37.69 price objective on Bank of America and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Bank of America currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $40.06.

Bank of America Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides banking and financial products and services for individual consumers, small and middle-market businesses, institutional investors, large corporations, and governments worldwide. Its Consumer Banking segment offers traditional and money market savings accounts, certificates of deposit and IRAs, noninterest-and interest-bearing checking accounts, and investment accounts and products; and credit and debit cards, residential mortgages, and home equity loans, as well as direct and indirect loans, such as automotive, recreational vehicle, and consumer personal loans.

