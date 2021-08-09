PBMares Wealth Management LLC Purchases New Holdings in Tapestry, Inc. (NYSE:TPR)

PBMares Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Tapestry, Inc. (NYSE:TPR) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 4,823 shares of the luxury accessories retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $210,000.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. lifted its position in shares of Tapestry by 62.4% in the 1st quarter. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. now owns 731 shares of the luxury accessories retailer’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 281 shares in the last quarter. Optimum Investment Advisors purchased a new stake in Tapestry in the 1st quarter worth approximately $35,000. KB Financial Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Tapestry in the 1st quarter worth approximately $36,000. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Tapestry in the 1st quarter worth approximately $41,000. Finally, Ameritas Investment Company LLC purchased a new stake in Tapestry in the 1st quarter worth approximately $48,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.56% of the company’s stock.

NYSE TPR opened at $44.01 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.70, a current ratio of 2.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. The firm has a market cap of $12.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 1.52. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $42.18. Tapestry, Inc. has a 52-week low of $13.80 and a 52-week high of $49.67.

Tapestry (NYSE:TPR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The luxury accessories retailer reported $0.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.30 by $0.21. The company had revenue of $1.27 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.20 billion. Tapestry had a net margin of 7.03% and a return on equity of 20.85%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 18.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted ($0.27) EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Tapestry, Inc. will post 2.83 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Tapestry news, insider Sarah Dunn sold 14,759 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.00, for a total value of $693,673.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 123,181 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,789,507. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. BTIG Research upgraded shares of Tapestry from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $65.00 target price for the company in a research report on Friday, May 7th. OTR Global upgraded shares of Tapestry to a “positive” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 15th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Tapestry from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $48.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Monday, April 12th. MKM Partners raised their price target on shares of Tapestry from $38.00 to $47.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, May 17th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on shares of Tapestry from $45.00 to $54.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $40.36.

Tapestry Profile

Tapestry, Inc engages in the provision of luxury accessories and lifestyle brands. It operates through the following segments: Coach, Kate Spade, Stuart Weitzman, and Corporate. The Coach segment consists global sales of coach brand products to customers through coach operated stores, including the internet and concession shop-in-shops, and sales to wholesale customers, and through independent third party distributors.

