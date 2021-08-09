PBMares Wealth Management LLC Purchases New Position in Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAC)

PBMares Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAC) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm purchased 630,246 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,004,000. Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF comprises about 9.3% of PBMares Wealth Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its largest holding.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in DFAC. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF in the second quarter worth about $27,000. John W. Brooker & Co. CPAs bought a new stake in Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF in the second quarter worth about $170,000. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. bought a new stake in Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF in the second quarter worth about $278,000. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF in the second quarter worth about $279,000. Finally, Transform Wealth LLC bought a new stake in Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF in the second quarter worth about $316,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA DFAC opened at $27.31 on Monday. Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF has a 1 year low of $24.87 and a 1 year high of $28.03.

